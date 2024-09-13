Mercedes Moné says Willow Nightingale vs. Statlander stole the show

Sep 13, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mercedes Moné with praise for Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander saying they stole the show at All Out:

“Hands down, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale’s street fight absolutely stole the show. It was one of the best women’s matches of the year, and one of the greatest women’s street matches I have ever seen-ever! I mean it. I couldn’t take my eyes off the monitor. Kris and Willow hooked me from go. Our women’s division just keeps ascending.

I’m still in awe of how far this company has come and what it stands for. We really did blow the roof off the place. I know you will think I’m being biased, but as a fan of wrestling, AEW Pay Per Views have been amazing to watch. They will only improve as well, which is even more exciting.”

(via Moné Mag)

