Matt Riddle on Tony Khan: “I don’t know if he likes me. He seemed happy”

Matt Riddle on potentially joining AEW, isn’t sure if Tony Khan likes him:

I think AEW is a fantastic product. I know a lot of the people that work there. I like the company. I like the way they work. I like the people that work there. —

I know MLW works with New Japan. New Japan works a lot with AEW. Maybe you’ll see me on an AEW channel or broadcast sooner rather than later. Maybe you won’t.

I talked to Tony (Khan). I don’t know if he likes me. He seemed happy. I wrestled Zach Sabre Jr. in Chicago. He seemed cool about it. I don’t know. — when I met him, I was like, ‘Oh, you like that match’? But I said it a different way, and he looked at me all confused. And I was like, ‘Never mind, dude’. I just walked away. So that was my experience with that.”

(Interview w/ SI’s The Takedown)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

