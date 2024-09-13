Live TNA Victory Road PPV Results

Sep 13, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– KUSHIDA defeated Leon Slater

– Hammerstone and Jake Something defeated Eric Young and Steve Maclin

– The Hardys defeated First Cla$$

– Mike Bailey defeated Zachary Wentz to win the X Division Title

– PCO and Rhyno vs. Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander is a non starter as Steph announces she is taking time off for Neck surgery. Cordona picks his moment and lays out Rhyno when his back was turned.

– Spitfire defeated Masha Slamovich & Tasha Steelz to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Keep checking back for live results

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Angelina Love

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal