Live TNA Victory Road PPV Results
– KUSHIDA defeated Leon Slater
– Hammerstone and Jake Something defeated Eric Young and Steve Maclin
– The Hardys defeated First Cla$$
– Mike Bailey defeated Zachary Wentz to win the X Division Title
– PCO and Rhyno vs. Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander is a non starter as Steph announces she is taking time off for Neck surgery. Cordona picks his moment and lays out Rhyno when his back was turned.
– Spitfire defeated Masha Slamovich & Tasha Steelz to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles
