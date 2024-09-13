Live TNA Victory Road PPV Results

– KUSHIDA defeated Leon Slater

– Hammerstone and Jake Something defeated Eric Young and Steve Maclin

– The Hardys defeated First Cla$$

– Mike Bailey defeated Zachary Wentz to win the X Division Title

– PCO and Rhyno vs. Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander is a non starter as Steph announces she is taking time off for Neck surgery. Cordona picks his moment and lays out Rhyno when his back was turned.

– Spitfire defeated Masha Slamovich & Tasha Steelz to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

