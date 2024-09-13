Card for tonight’s TNA Victory Road

Live from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, TNA Wrestling presents Victory Road 2024 exclusively on TNA+. The full card is as follows:

Nic Nemeth vs Moose for the TNA World title; Jordynne Grace vs Wendy Choo for the TNA Knockouts title; Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards for the TNA Tag Team titles; Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich vs Dani Luna and Jody Threat for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles with the stipulation that if Luna and Threat lose, they have to disband; Zachary Wentz vs Mike Bailey for the TNA X Division title; Joe Hendry vs Josh Alexander; Matt and Jeff Hardy vs AJ Francis and KC Navarro; Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander vs PCO and Rhino; Steve Maclin and Eric Young vs Hammerstone and Jake Something in the pre-show; and Kushida vs Leon Slater in the pre-show.

The show will start at 8PM ET and a $9.99 subscription to TNA+ is required to watch. You can subscribe at watch.tnawrestling.com.

#TNAVictoryRoad is SOLD OUT! The only way to catch the action is by watching LIVE at 8pm exclusively on TNA+! Subscribe NOW: https://t.co/SjpCtpS013 pic.twitter.com/ddaFK1WPyW — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 13, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

