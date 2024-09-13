9/13/24 AEW Rampage Results

– The Conglomeration beat Dark Order

– Sammy Guevera & Dustin Rhodes vs Matt Taven & Mike Bennett in a Bunkhouse Brawl for the ROH Tag Team Titles is made official for next week.

The rivalry between the Undisputed Kingdom & the ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara is getting personal, and a Bunkhouse Brawl might need to settle it NEXT WEEK! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@MattTaven | @RealMikeBennett | @dustinrhodes | @sammyguevara | @LexyNair pic.twitter.com/Clhw5IabMe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2024

– Kamille defeated Robyn Renegade

– Christopher Daniels accepts Jack Perry’s TNT Championship Open Challenge, tomorrow on AEW Collision.

#AEWCollision TOMORROW!

8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama TNT Championship@boy_myth_legend (c) vs @facdaniels

Jack Perry seeks to continue building his legacy regardless of being "crucified" by the world. Can Christopher Daniels put a stop to it? pic.twitter.com/BnDZeZDsYH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2024

– The Righteous call out the House of Black

– The Outcasts defeated Allysin Kay & Marti Belle

Jamie Hayter scared off Saraya, who left Harley Cameron behind to get laid out by Jamie Hayter.

– Konosuke Takeshita defeated Action Andretti

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

