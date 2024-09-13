9/13/24 AEW Rampage Results

Sep 13, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– The Conglomeration beat Dark Order

– Sammy Guevera & Dustin Rhodes vs Matt Taven & Mike Bennett in a Bunkhouse Brawl for the ROH Tag Team Titles is made official for next week.

– Kamille defeated Robyn Renegade

– Christopher Daniels accepts Jack Perry’s TNT Championship Open Challenge, tomorrow on AEW Collision.

– The Righteous call out the House of Black

– The Outcasts defeated Allysin Kay & Marti Belle

Jamie Hayter scared off Saraya, who left Harley Cameron behind to get laid out by Jamie Hayter.

– Konosuke Takeshita defeated Action Andretti

