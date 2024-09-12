Update on AEW’S TV deal with WBD

AEW’s new TV deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly now a “done deal” with AEW pay-per-views potentially coming to the HBO MAX streaming service as a part of it:

“The WBD deal is a done deal.

“There are going to be changes, there is going to be a pay-per-view component in this deal. What that is? I don’t know. But if they’re doubling the number and WBD is getting the rights to the pay-per-view I could see that makes doubling the number more sense in a lot of ways.

“I don’t know exactly if it’s going to be how UFC does it, if it’s going to be how WWE does it, but there is going to be a deal with (HBO) MAX with the pay-per-views in some form.”

Source; Dave Meltzer speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio

