Ricochet feels rejuvenated in AEW, Batista on CM Punk, match announced for AEW Dynamite

– Ricochet (via battleground) says AEW Brought Back the fire in him:

“I felt like AEW was gonna ignite that flame that’s been there, but kinda dwindled down inside of me But I felt like AEW will ignite that and will throw the gasoline on the fire to ignite that spark. That has a lot to do with the talent that are there because I know what we are going to be capable of producing.”

– Batista recently talked with @BuzzFeedCeleb and gave heavy praise to CM Punk’s acting potential:

“You know who I think was really overlooked as an actor? I don’t know if he hasn’t pursued it as much as he’d like to because he’s still heavily pursuing professional wrestling but it’s CM Punk, Phil Brooks. His potential in acting is pretty unlimited. So I really wanna see more from him in acting, and I’d actually love to work with him because I think he has a passion for acting.”

– Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy set for next week’s AEW Dynamite:

#AEWGrandSlam Wed, 9/18@MoheganPA | Wilkes-Barre, PA

8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS Orange Cassidy vs Chris Jericho After paying off his $7K debt to "The Learning Tree" (in coins), @OrangeCassidy faces an irate @iamjericho Next WEDNESDAY, September 18 on Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/BfmYMTj9p4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2024

