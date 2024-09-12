Niko Vance’s debut match announced

WWE has announced the debut match of Niko Vance (Skylor Clinton) for tomorrow night’s NXT Level Up show, taking on Luca Crusifino.

WWE’s preview of the match reads:

The Consigliere of The D’Angelo Family is in action as Luca Crusifino battles newcomer Niko Vance.

Crusifino is known for his usual size and strength advantage, but Vance enters the fray as a former football star with elite traits across the board.

Can Crusifino survive this test or will Vance make a name for himself? Tune into NXT Level Up this Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock to find out.

As noted yesterday, WWE filed for a name trademark for Niko Vance. Kali Armstrong will debut on the NXT Level Up on the 20th September.

