Motor City Machine Guns update, WOW signs new grappler, another AEW Dynamite match announced

Sep 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– PWNexus reports that The Motor City Machine Guns are expected to be pushed as the “face” of the NXT tag team division once they arrive in WWE, their debut potentially set for NXT’s CW premiere on October 1st, according to sources.

– Former 90 Day Fiance star and NWA wrestler Paola Mayfield (Paola Blaze) has joined WOW Women of Wrestling. Here is what co-founder David McLane had to say:

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Paola Mayfield join WOW – Women Of Wrestling. I have been following her wrestling journey and her success on reality TV for some time now, and we can’t wait to see her take her talents and flare to the WOW ring in the new season.”

Source: TMZ

– Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

