Khan announces match for AEW Collision, Sam Leterna on her future

Sep 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Sam Leterna posted:

– Yuka Sakazaki has been cleared from injury and will return this Saturday on Collision to face Serena Deeb…

note: PWInsider reports that AEW Collision is being taped tonight for Saturday’s episode.

