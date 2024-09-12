Khan announces match for AEW Collision, Sam Leterna on her future

– Sam Leterna posted:

Please read ⬇️ The work never stops ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yRVTZrieDz — Sam Leterna (@SamLeterna) September 12, 2024

– Yuka Sakazaki has been cleared from injury and will return this Saturday on Collision to face Serena Deeb…

This Sat, 9/14

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

TNT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT@YukaSakazaki vs @SerenaDeeb With Yuka Sakazaki cleared to return, The Professor + The Magical Girl are back on course to collide:

they finally fight 1-on-1 on Collision! Yuka Sakazaki vs Serena Deeb on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/2EcX4yIcpf — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 12, 2024

note: PWInsider reports that AEW Collision is being taped tonight for Saturday’s episode.

