Khan announces match for AEW Collision, Sam Leterna on her future
– Sam Leterna posted:
Please read ⬇️
The work never stops ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yRVTZrieDz
— Sam Leterna (@SamLeterna) September 12, 2024
– Yuka Sakazaki has been cleared from injury and will return this Saturday on Collision to face Serena Deeb…
This Sat, 9/14
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
TNT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT@YukaSakazaki vs @SerenaDeeb
With Yuka Sakazaki cleared to return, The Professor + The Magical Girl are back on course to collide:
they finally fight 1-on-1 on Collision!
Yuka Sakazaki vs Serena Deeb on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/2EcX4yIcpf
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 12, 2024
note: PWInsider reports that AEW Collision is being taped tonight for Saturday’s episode.