A change in plans at AEW All Out

As seen during the 2024 AEW All Out PPV event, MJF defeated Daniel Garcia but was laid out with an avalanche piledriver after the match. It was later reported that MJF is expected to take time off.

Garcia is reportedly under contract with AEW through October and remains in discussions with the company. Ibou of WrestlePurists.com noted the following via Twitter/X about the decision for MJF to win…

“The originally planned finish to MJF vs Daniel Garcia was a clean victory for Daniel. AEW is under the impression that Garcia is staying, but because a deal has still not been signed, the decision was made to have MJF go over. MJF is expected to go film a movie.”

