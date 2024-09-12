9/12/24 TNA Impact Results

– Steve Maclin defeated Hammerstone

After the match, Hammerstone attacks Maclin, but Eric Young makes the save

– Heather Reckless defeated Gielse Shaw after Ash By Elegance attacked Gielse on the top rope

– A vignette is shown for Xia Zhao

– Jordynne Grace vs. Wendy Choo for the Knockouts Title is announced for Victory Road

– Matt Cardona tells Steph De Lander that she will be his Tag Team Partner against PCO for Victory Road, and warns her if she tries to pull a Finger Poke of Doom or help PCO in any other way he will be sending her back to Australia.

– ABC defeated First Class in a Tornado Tag Team match

– Jordynne Grace tells Arianna Grace that her & Karmen Petrovic are welcome in TNA but Wendy Choo isn’t

– Ash By Elegance defeated Xia Brookside with help from Heather Reckless

– The Hardys vs First Class has been announced for Victory Road

– The Hardys defeated The System

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

