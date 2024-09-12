9/12/24 TNA Impact Results
– Steve Maclin defeated Hammerstone
After the match, Hammerstone attacks Maclin, but Eric Young makes the save
– Heather Reckless defeated Gielse Shaw after Ash By Elegance attacked Gielse on the top rope
– A vignette is shown for Xia Zhao
– Jordynne Grace vs. Wendy Choo for the Knockouts Title is announced for Victory Road
.@joehendry has a little story to tell about @Walking_Weapon!
– Matt Cardona tells Steph De Lander that she will be his Tag Team Partner against PCO for Victory Road, and warns her if she tries to pull a Finger Poke of Doom or help PCO in any other way he will be sending her back to Australia.
– ABC defeated First Class in a Tornado Tag Team match
– Jordynne Grace tells Arianna Grace that her & Karmen Petrovic are welcome in TNA but Wendy Choo isn’t
.@JordynneGrace makes it CLEAR to @AriannaGraceWWE that @therealestwendy is NOT WELCOME in TNA!
– Ash By Elegance defeated Xia Brookside with help from Heather Reckless
– The Hardys vs First Class has been announced for Victory Road
– The Hardys defeated The System