Update on The Hurt Business, The Blade, and happy birthday Paul Heyman

Sep 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Fightful Select has revealed that The Hurt Business (MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin) are looking to continue their faction outside of WWE. The report notes that AEW has already begun talks with the group.

– This week, The Blade took to Instagram to share that he had a successful back fusion surgery.

