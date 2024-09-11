The Bloodline make their presence felt on NXT

Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa made a surprise appearance on NXT last night and wiped out both The Street Profits and Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

With The Street Profits about to win the NXT Tag Team titles from Frazer and Axiom, Tama Tonga ran in to break the count and the match was called off. His fellow Bloodline members then came in and destroyed both teams.

The crowd went absolutely ballistic when they appeared, especially when Fatu ran down and blocked Angelo Dawkins at ringside. Fatu then performed a picture-perfect swanton bomb on Dawkins and the three stood tall in the middle of the ring, leaving absolute carnage behind them.

The Bloodline defeated The Street Profits and DIY last week on Smackdown.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

