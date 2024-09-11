Nikki Garcia files for a divorce, Chris Jericho files for a new trademark

– Nikki Garcia has filed for a divorce and end her marriage with Artem Chigvintsev following his August 29th arrest for domestic violence.

– Chris Jericho has filed to trademark:

HI GUYS

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

