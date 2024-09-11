Last night’s NXT viewership, Riddle on a possible WWE return

– NXT’s viewership last night peaked at almost 709K at the beginning of the Giulia vs. Chelsea Green match.

The show overall drew 628K. This down almost 3,000 from last weeks show, which saw 631K viewers tune in.

Source: Wrestlenomics

– Matt Riddle tells Sports Illustrated that he thinks his chances of a WWE return are “extremely high.”

