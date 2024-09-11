Last night’s NXT viewership, Riddle on a possible WWE return

It was an unforgettable night on #WWENXT, but who took the No. 1 spot in this week's #WWETop10? WATCH HERE ▶️ https://t.co/8H4eiYuV0e pic.twitter.com/OIi1cbS2aL — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 11, 2024

– NXT’s viewership last night peaked at almost 709K at the beginning of the Giulia vs. Chelsea Green match.

The show overall drew 628K. This down almost 3,000 from last weeks show, which saw 631K viewers tune in.

Source: Wrestlenomics

– Matt Riddle tells Sports Illustrated that he thinks his chances of a WWE return are “extremely high.”

