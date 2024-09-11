City of Milwaukee bidding to host next year’s Money in the Bank

A report by Logan Hanson of the Milwaukee Business Journal states that Milwaukee Sports is putting together a bid to host next year’s Money In The Bank premium live event in the city.

The Fiserve Forum, the home of the Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA, would serve as the host of the show if the bid is successful.

Meanwhile, Sports Milwaukee Director Marissa Werner added that if they manage to host MITB next year, that could lead to either the Royal Rumble or SummerSlam to come to the city.

The American Family Field, a retractable roof stadium and the home of the MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers could potentially be the site of any of those two premium live events. It has a capacity of nearly 42,000.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

