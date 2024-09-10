WWE Survivor Series War Games in Vancouver tickets on Friday

Sep 10, 2024

For the First Time Ever, Survivor Series: War Games is coming to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Satu‍‍rday, Nove‍m‍ber 30!

As announced last night on Mon‍day Night Raw, Tickets are on sale this FRI‍‍DAY, Sept‍ember 13 at 10 a‍m PT

Register now to receive an exclusive early access pre-sale passcode for this THUR‍S‍DAY, Septe‍‍mber 12!

