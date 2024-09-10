WWE Survivor Series War Games in Vancouver tickets on Friday
Canada is home to some of @WWE’s richest history, biggest Legends & most passionate fans… plus #SurvivorSeries: WarGames on Nov. 30.
Tickets go on sale this Fri. 9/13 at 10am PST & presale begins this Thurs. 9/12 at 10am PST. Register now for presale: https://t.co/Npp426zROs https://t.co/Ccwgv9bpPT
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 10, 2024
For the First Time Ever, Survivor Series: War Games is coming to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Saturday, November 30!
As announced last night on Monday Night Raw, Tickets are on sale this FRIDAY, September 13 at 10 am PT
Register now to receive an exclusive early access pre-sale passcode for this THURSDAY, September 12!