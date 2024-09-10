Update on Raw moving to Netflix, Triple H/Bret Hart backstage note

– @Wrestlevotes posted:

Regarding the news of RAW switching to 2 hours for the rest of the year, I’ve heard that many production and social staff who work behind the scenes found out in real time, just like the rest of us.

As for what this means for 2025 and Netflix, one source said WWE is eagerly anticipating the freedom to vary run times as needed. No firm decision has been made either way.

– Dave Meltzer says Triple H was “very nice” to Bret Hart backstage at WWE Raw despite them historically not liking one another:

“Triple H was very nice to Bret (Hart) from what I heard. Historically they don’t like each other, both of them. But it’s business and Triple H is running things and they don’t want to insult Bret. They have to show respect to Bret so everybody was nice to everybody.”

Calgary is and always will be Hart Country. Thanks for stopping by #WWERaw, @BretHart. pic.twitter.com/UsxUJCk4rm — Triple H (@TripleH) September 10, 2024

