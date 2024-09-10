Trevor Lee set to make his MLW debut

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Trevor Lee’s debut at MLW Slaughterhouse, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, October 4 presented live on YouTube.

The “Technical Savage” Trevor Lee is coming to MLW. Fans worldwide can witness this match live and free on MLW’s YouTube Channel.

The second-generation wrestler from Burlington, NC, is set to begin a new chapter in his career, showcasing his high energy, high impact wrestling style and. With a dramatic transformation, Lee has shed his signature beard and long hair, emerging as a reborn fighter ready to dominate MLW.

Popular for his unique blend of finesse and raw strength, Lee combines his signature “Country Power” with a relentless in-ring arsenal, including his devastating leaping foot stomps. A versatile competitor, Lee brings an old-school toughness infused with next generation moves, making him an exciting addition to MLW.

With his eyes set on stacking money and capturing championship gold, Lee is primed to shake up the league. MLW officials are currently in discussions to determine the perfect opponent for Lee’s highly anticipated debut.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

