The Rascalz off tonight’s NXT, replaced by The Street Profits

The scheduled NXT Tag Team title match between Axiom and Nathan Frazer against TNA’s The Rascalz is not happening tonight on NXT.

NXT General Manager Ava posted a video saying that due to “somewhat conspicuous circumstances,” the challengers would not be at the NXT show in the evening.

But, the titles will still be on the line and now, Axiom and Frazer will defend them against former champions The Street Profits.

The Rascalz earned an NXT Tag Team title shot after they beat Tank Ledger and Hank Walker, and Gallus in a triple threat tag match last week.

