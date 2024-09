Ricochet to wrestle on Dynamite, Hammerstone makes his NXT debut

– Sammy Guevara vs. Ricochet has been announced for tomorrow’s Dynamite.

Tomorrow, 9/11

Lexington, KY

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@sammyguevara vs @KingRicochet 2 of pro wrestling's top high-flying stars will fight 1-on-1 when red hot Sammy Guevara returns to Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite to face the sensational Ricochet TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/9P5XMWhE0H — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 11, 2024

– Oba Femi’s surprise opponent was revealed to be Hammerstone on NXT..

