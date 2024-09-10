Ricochet is returning to Japan, more AEW TV speculation

– Ricochwi’s return to Japan has been announced.

The AEW star will be reuniting with his former tag team partner CIMA at GLEAT’s upcoming show on October 6 in Osaka.

– There has been discussion backstage and within the television world that select AEW content could be headed to FOX/Tubi.

After the “AEW Shockwave” trademark emerged, there was internal speculation in both worlds that a new program could be headed to the FOX family of networks, whether it be FOX itself, Tubi, FS1, or anywhere else.

Source: FightfulSelect

