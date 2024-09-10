PWI’s Top 10 Male Wrestlers of 2024 Revealed

– Cody Rhodes has ranked #1 in the 2024 PWI 500!

“I’m not a wrestler who pretends like the number doesn’t matter. That’s how you can spot a liar right away, if they ever tweet, ‘nobody cares about their number on this list’. We all care.” – Cody Rhodes

PWI 500 Top 10:

1. Cody Rhodes

2. Swerve Strickland

3. Will Ospreay

4. Seth Rollins

5. Tetsuya Naito

6. Damien Priest

7. MJF

8. Jon Moxley

9. Gunther

10. Mistico

EVALUATION PERIOD: August 1, 2023– July 31, 2024

PRIMARY CRITERIA:

IN-RING ACHIEVEMENT—W-L records, championships, tournaments won.

INFLUENCE—Visibility and prestige within a promotion and/or the industry.

TECHNICAL ABILITY—Quality of moves, matches, and in-ring storytelling.

COMPETITION—Success against the most varied and highest quality opponents.

ACTIVITY—Minimum 10 singles (non-tag) matches total; or, barring this, six such matches in separate months.

