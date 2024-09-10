PWI’s Top 10 Male Wrestlers of 2024 Revealed
– Cody Rhodes has ranked #1 in the 2024 PWI 500!
“I’m not a wrestler who pretends like the number doesn’t matter. That’s how you can spot a liar right away, if they ever tweet, ‘nobody cares about their number on this list’. We all care.” – Cody Rhodes
PWI 500 Top 10:
1. Cody Rhodes
2. Swerve Strickland
3. Will Ospreay
4. Seth Rollins
5. Tetsuya Naito
6. Damien Priest
7. MJF
8. Jon Moxley
9. Gunther
10. Mistico
EVALUATION PERIOD: August 1, 2023– July 31, 2024
PRIMARY CRITERIA:
IN-RING ACHIEVEMENT—W-L records, championships, tournaments won.
INFLUENCE—Visibility and prestige within a promotion and/or the industry.
TECHNICAL ABILITY—Quality of moves, matches, and in-ring storytelling.
COMPETITION—Success against the most varied and highest quality opponents.
ACTIVITY—Minimum 10 singles (non-tag) matches total; or, barring this, six such matches in separate months.