NXT on CW premiere episode from Allstate Arena surpasses 5,000 tickets sold0

The NXT on CW premiere episode from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont has now surpassed 5,000 tickets sold with less than a month to go for the show.

The Allstate Arena is not being used in full and is configured to around 7,500 seats according to @WrestleTix.

This will be the biggest audience for an NXT TV episode, although premium live events have drawn way more than that.

The Rosemont and Chicago crowd has typically showed up for WWE events at this particular arena, with constant sellouts since last year’s Survivor Series and the return of CM Punk.

Speaking of Punk, Chicago’s favorite will be in the arena on October 1 although it’s not confirmed if he will be on the actual live broadcast or just for something off camera for fans in attendance.

