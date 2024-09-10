NXT, 9/10/24

Join us tonight for up to the minute coverage from WWE, NXT! WWE week on USA continues with a monster show form NXT. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call.

Giulia, Trick Williams and TNA Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace are shown walking into the complex.

Match 1. NXT Tag Champs, Axiom and Nation Frazier VS The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

The Rascalz are unable to compete for the tag straps, so the Street Profits are came ready to challenge for the belts. Montez starts with Axiom. Ford shows his dominance early. He tags Angelo and he shoulders Axiom and Frazier. Angelo then back elbows Frazier, but the tag champs make a tag and double him. They continue to work him over for a few mins with tandem moves. Axiom settles in with a sleeper, but Dawkins rolls out of it and suplexes him. Both tag and Montez comes in hot on Frazier. Frazier then bookends him and moonsaults Nathan for a two count. Both tag. Axiom eats a push suplex by the Profits. Frazier missile dropkicks and 450s Montez for 2. The champs hit a top rope high low, Dawkins breaks up another pin. Axiom and Dawkins end up on top. Spanish fly by Axiom. Montez stops the follow up 450 by Frazier. Dawkins puts Frazier on his shoulders. Ford blockbusters him over Dawkins shoulders. A pin is broken up by Tama Tonga. The Bloodline has arrived. We have Jacob Fatu and Tonga Loa join in as well. They work over The Street Profits. The place is in shock.

Booker T and Vic try to digest what just happened. We get a backstage segment with Tony D’Angelo putting a hit on someone (Oba Femi) with their face not being show. We also get a Giulia highlight package from her matches in Japan. This sets up a package for her and Roxanne Perez.

Match 2. Giulia VS Chelsea Green

This is the much anticipated debut of Giulia. It is interesting Green will be who she faces. Green slaps her. Giulia headbutts her and then missile dropkicks her after a hair pull drag. Green plants Giulia on face to knee. Giulia counters with a spiderweb. Green is rolled up and bails to the apron. Giulia knees her to the head. Green wrenches the arm on the ropes and locks on a sleeper. Green Germans her and then face plants her for two. Chelsea then locks on a scissor and they take turns with rollups pin attempts. Giulia turns to a ground and pound and a running kick and suplex. Green then eats another kick and a Giulia chant breaks out. She then cutters Chelsea off the apron to the floor. Green runs for her life at this point, but tricks Giulia and throws her into the announce table repeatedly. Green now feels confident. She goes to the top and misses a missile dropkick. Giulia connects with a vicious knee, similar to a V trigger. She then northern lights Chelsea and gets the pin.

Trick Williams is asked about a last man standing match backstage. He says this is a stepping stone to getting his ultimate goal of regaining his NXT Title. Jordynne Grace is shown talking about the legacy of the TNA Womens Championship. She explains she is defending it tonight because NXT is stacked with women and she wants to be the best.

We get a Lexis King video package. Then we see him get attacked, but by who? Then we see the women backstage debate over who with get Jordynne Grace tonight.

Match 3. Je’Von Evans (with Cedric Alexander) VS Heritage Cup Champion, Charlie Dempsey (with the NQCC)

Dempsey is still annoyed with Wren Sinclair setting up his title defenses. Evans outworks Charlie and this frustrates the champ. He kicks the ropes and curses. Evans locks on a wrist lock and holds it long enough to further Charlie’s frustration. Dempsey finally breaks free and gets a pin attempt off a roll up. This match has started scientifically. Evans rannas Dempsey as the first round ends. Dempsey gets a rollup for two and then Evans does the same. Dempsey dragon suplexes his way to a pin in round two. Round three is a stalemate with back and forth action. Evans hits a spinning top rope splash for a pin to tie it up. Round 4 starts with Evans throwing a superman punch. The next fall wins the match. Evans lands a dropkick. Dempsey hits an uppercut and high knee. After two neckbreakers, Charlie gets a two count. Dempsey lands several elbows to the neck. He locks on a front face lock. Then he adds a scissors, but Evans suplexes out of it. The two trade blows mid ring. Dempsey double underhooks and locks on a submission, but time runs out. Cedric comes in to break the hold. We are in sudden death next round. Round 5 begins with Evans throwing hands and kicks. Dempsey lands a forearm. Evans spin kicks him. He then clotheslines him. Dempsey is saved by his team breaking the pin. Cedric makes the save. Dempsey is tossed to the floor. Evans dives on him on the floor. Tevion Heights comes out of nowhere to help Dempsey. He was fired a month ago. Dempsey gets the pin. Heights was said to be in Japan.

We get a Rosemary vignette. Wendy Choo is also included, but Rosemary narrates the creepy segment.

Ethan Page, the NXT Champion, is interviewed backstage. He tells everyone to thank him. He says he isn’t scared of Pete Dunne, like everyone else. He then says he already beat Trick Williams. He says he doesn’t care who wins their match. He will beat whomever wins.

