Mustafa Ali posts video at AEW All Out

Sep 10, 2024 - by James Walsh

Mustafa Ali, who recently finished up with TNA Wrestling, was backstage at the 2024 AEW All Out PPV event. Ali, who lives in the Chicago area, shared a video of himself greeting fans outside of the arena. Ali was also backstage at the July 3rd edition of AEW Dynamite in Chicago.

Ali referred to his All Out visit as a “campaign stop” but there’s no word yet regarding him potentially joining AEW.

