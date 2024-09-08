Will Ospreay on Kenny Omega: “He’s one of the best”

Will Ospreay calls Kenny Omega one of the best to ever do it… but also a prick: (via Inside The Ropes)

“I think he represents the identity of what AEW initially was. He didn’t need the machine to make himself a big superstar, he made himself a star along with The Bucks, along with Hangman, and everyone else that helped to set up the company. There was an identity about AEW that was different to what American TV was accustomed to. Those guys really set the bar for what wrestling could look like.

He’s one of the best and I give him all the flowers in the world, but that doesn’t mean I like him. Other than that, he’s a prick.”

