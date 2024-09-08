Raw preview for tomorrow

WWE Raw Match Card & Preview – September 09, 2024:

1. Bret Hart appears.

2. Intercontinental title #1 contender’s tournament finals- Jey Uso vs Pete Dunne vs. Braun Strowman vs Ilja Dragunov.

3. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match- Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn).

4. Eight Person Street Fight Match- The Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis & Nikki Cross) vs American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed & Ivy Nile).

