Jojo Offerman on the possibility of returning to ring announcing

Jojo Offerman, who was the financè of The late Windham Rotunda AKA Bray Wyatt, was Asked on the possibility of returning to ring announcing.

She stated that is always at the back of her mind but she want to do it when the time is right, she also said that she misses moving around and making new friends but she also loves her life with her kids but she would never say never especially now the kids are old and going to school.

She was also asked if she she would like to return as a manager she said, “Oh 100%.I would love that, I would.I have great acting skills, I’m so good. Just Kidding. But I really would”. She later was asked who would she like to manage. she said, she had no one in mind right now. she would love to say Wyatt Sicks but that would be a lot.

Source: Southern Wrestling Autograph Virtual Signing

