Hurricane Helms on the WWE hall of fame, Roxanne Perez on a midcard WWE women’s title

– While speaking during her recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, Roxanne Perez talked about the possibility of adding a women’s midcard title to WWE’s main roster. She was inspired by the success of the NXT Women’s North American Championship and the growing talent pool. I would love that. Honestly, I remember right before my match, they announced the ‘NXT’ Women’s North American Championship. I started tearing up and got chills because it was such a cool moment. It’s what every woman in wrestling has been fighting for over the years, and now we finally got it. I think they should start doing that on the main roster. We should get a midcard title.

– Hurricane Helms via X:

No doubt in my mind either. But this biz notoriously discredits people that utilized comedy, even at the level of success that I had. The tough guy act, which is the simplest and easiest to do, gets all the praise. The marks aren’t always just in the crowd. ‍♂️ https://t.co/Jd2k2rAC2v — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) September 8, 2024

