Wintrust Arena announces Dynamite and Collision on Thanksgiving Eve

The Wintrust Arena in Chicago announced that AEW will be taping Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday, November 27 on the eve of Thanksgiving. This has become a tradition to hold Dynamite in the city on Thanksgiving Eve.

A pre-sale will start on Tuesday, September 10 at 10AM using the code TURKEY while public on-sale starts on Thursday, September 12 at 10AM.

Tickets will be on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

JUST ANNOUNCED @AEW is back at Wintrust Arena for their Thanksgiving Eve tradition on Wednesday, November 27. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 12 at 10 AM. #AEWDynamite #AEWCollision ℹ️ | https://t.co/JoT4mzzXkD pic.twitter.com/ZGMYNQPKO8 — Wintrust Arena (@WintrustArena) September 7, 2024

