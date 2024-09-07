Wintrust Arena announces Dynamite and Collision on Thanksgiving Eve

Sep 7, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

The Wintrust Arena in Chicago announced that AEW will be taping Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday, November 27 on the eve of Thanksgiving. This has become a tradition to hold Dynamite in the city on Thanksgiving Eve.

A pre-sale will start on Tuesday, September 10 at 10AM using the code TURKEY while public on-sale starts on Thursday, September 12 at 10AM.

Tickets will be on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

