What Tony Khan said after Rampage (video), Giovanni Vinci on losing in under 10 seconds

– Giovanni Vinci commented after losing in under 10 seconds in his WWE return match on SmackDown:

– Tony Khan after Rampage:

Tony Khan comments on the AEW WBD deal on Rampage “I feel pretty good to say AEW on TBS & TNT, I think it’s here to stay!” LFG!!!! #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/yywue2CZlJ — AEWJamie Hayter Skye BlueBillie Starkz ✌ (@JaxIrvin) September 7, 2024

