Rhea Ripley responds to critics of the spot where she delivered the stinkface to Nia Jax

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley (via @ringthebelleds) responds to those who criticized the spot where she delivered the stinkface to Nia Jax during a WWE live event earlier this year:

“Shut up…shut up, honestly like it’s real funny because I get criticism for every single little thing I do, but, you see the men doing this and you’re like ‘yeah! that looks cool! amazing’. Tiffany Stratton does this the other week and they’re like ‘oh my god I love you Tiffany, oh, my, god, you’re so sexy please do that to me’, but when I do it there’s a problem? Why? You just mad that I’m popular that’s why.”

Speaking of Ripley, WWE has now released the NXT UK Women’s Championship dark match between Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai from the Evolution pay-per-view on it’s WWE Vault YouTube channel.

