Reaction to Vinci’s quick loss, Giulia is ready for Tuesday, Hendry on his accomplishments

– Interesting note:

I’m told there are a few “key” figures within creative that absolutely hated the direction on the Giovanni Vinci angle tonight. #SmackDown — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 7, 2024

– Giulia is ready for her in ring debut on NXT:

My debut in NXT is next Tuesday! I'm ready to fight, anytime, anywhere.@ImChelseaGreen ,be ready! I can't wait#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qYu0uGsn1Y — GIULIA ＝ ジュリア (@giulia0221g) September 7, 2024

– Joe Hendry via X:

2024 So far

Thank you pro wrestling community! – WWE’s most watched clip on X 2024

– Main Evented TNA and WWE PLE’s

– 1st non WWE talent to headline PLE

– Best selling wrestler shirt on PWT 2024

– #4 UK Big Top 40 Chart

– ITunes #1 #6 pic.twitter.com/ekT57vyET9 — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) September 7, 2024

