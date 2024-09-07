Reaction to Vinci’s quick loss, Giulia is ready for Tuesday, Hendry on his accomplishments
I'm told there are a few "key" figures within creative that absolutely hated the direction on the Giovanni Vinci angle tonight. #SmackDown
— WrestleVotes
Giulia is ready for her in ring debut on NXT:
My debut in NXT is next Tuesday!
I'm ready to fight, anytime, anywhere.@ImChelseaGreen ,be ready!

I can't wait#WWENXT
I can't wait#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qYu0uGsn1Y
— GIULIA ＝ ジュリア
Joe Hendry via X:
2024 So far
Thank you pro wrestling community!
WWE's most watched clip on X 2024
Main Evented TNA and WWE PLE's
1st non WWE talent to headline PLE
Best selling wrestler shirt on PWT 2024
#4 UK Big Top 40 Chart
ITunes #1 #6
— Joe Hendry