MVP says The Hurt Business killed by WWE, Bret Hart/Raw update, Alexander re-signs with WWE

Sep 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

MVP (via K&S Wrestlefest): “The Hurt Business is dead, and it was killed off by the powers that be at WWE.

But I can say this: Myself, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin—we’re talking amongst ourselves about what we want to do going forward, I’ll just say, ‘Stay tuned.’

Stay tuned. Me, Bobby, and Shelton have been talking about what we want to do, and again, I’ll say, ‘Stay tuned.’”

– WWE is reportedly planning a segment between GUNTHER and Bret Hart this coming Monday night, reports PWInsider.

– Cedric Alexander has re-signed with WWE sometime during spring, reports Fightful.

