Giulia booked to wrestle on NXT, AEW files a new trademark

– WWE has announced:

BREAKING NEWS After their confrontation this past week, Giulia will make her NXT in-ring debut when she takes on @ImChelseaGreen THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/aQaqGkmqtQ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 7, 2024

– AEW has filed to trademark:

AEW: Shockwave

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling”

