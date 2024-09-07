Giulia booked to wrestle on NXT, AEW files a new trademark

Sep 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE has announced:

– AEW has filed to trademark:

AEW: Shockwave

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Renee Michelle

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal