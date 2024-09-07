Giulia booked to wrestle on NXT, AEW files a new trademark
– WWE has announced:
BREAKING NEWS
After their confrontation this past week, Giulia will make her NXT in-ring debut when she takes on @ImChelseaGreen THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/aQaqGkmqtQ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 7, 2024
– AEW has filed to trademark:
AEW: Shockwave
“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling”