Challengers for AEW Continental title advance on Collision

Sep 7, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

The challengers in the four-way match for the AEW Continental title were set up last night on Collision.

In the three Continental Contenders Challenge matches, ROH champion Mark Briscoe defeated Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy defeated Bryan Keith, and Konosuke Takeshita defeated The Beast Mortos.

With their respective wins, Briscoe, Cassidy, and Takeshita will now join champion Kazuchika Okada in the match for the Continental title at All Out tonight.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Renee Michelle

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal