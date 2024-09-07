AEW struggling with crowds in the Chicago market

For a few years, Chicago was an AEW hotbed. Fans jam packed arenas whenever the company was in town, be it for the annual All Out pay-per-view, the Thanksgiving eve Dynamite episode, or the occasional big show at the United Center.

But today, the NOW Arena and the Wintrust Arena, one in Hoffman Estates and the other right in the city of Chicago, have struggled to attract AEW fans as in previous years, especially if it’s not a pay-per-view.

Last night’s Collision at the NOW Arena drew just under 2,500 fans. Tonight’s All Out pay-per-view is currently at 8,000 fans, down slightly from last year’s attendance of 9,800, 10,000 of 2022, 10,000 of 2021, and 10,500 of 2019. Last year’s event was held at the United Center while the others were all at the NOW Arena.

The previous All Out shows at the NOW Arena all sold out, but it’s looking less likely that tonight’s show will continue that trend.

Collision last night was the lowest attendance for AEW in Chicago so far.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

