9/5/24 AEW Collision Results
– Collision kicks off with Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir arriving
– Mark Briscoe defeated Lance Archer to qualify for the AEW Continental Title Fatal 4 Way Match at All Out
– The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated The Iron Savages
After the match FTR attack them
– Orange Cassidy defeated Bryan Keith to qualify for the AEW Continental Title Fatal 4 Way Match at All Out
– The Outrunners defeated Davey Bang & August Matthews
With Kamille banned from ringside for her TBS Title defense vs. Hikaru Shida at #AEWAllOut, Mercedes wants EVERYONE to keep watching tonight to find out what REALLY happens when you mess with Mercedes Moné!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@MercenesVarnado | @Kamille_brick |… pic.twitter.com/riqQll2ScN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2024
– Konosuke Takeshita defeated The Beast Mortos to get the last spot in the AEW Continental Title Fatal 4 Way Match at All Out
– Mariah May announces she will hold a Championship Celebration tomorrow night at All Out
– Hikaru Shida defeated Deonna Purrazzo
After the match, Mercedes Mone attempts to hit Shida with her Kendo Stick, but Shida avoids it and knocks her out with The Katana