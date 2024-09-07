9/5/24 AEW Collision Results

– Collision kicks off with Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir arriving

– Mark Briscoe defeated Lance Archer to qualify for the AEW Continental Title Fatal 4 Way Match at All Out

– The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated The Iron Savages

After the match FTR attack them

– Orange Cassidy defeated Bryan Keith to qualify for the AEW Continental Title Fatal 4 Way Match at All Out

– The Outrunners defeated Davey Bang & August Matthews

With Kamille banned from ringside for her TBS Title defense vs. Hikaru Shida at #AEWAllOut, Mercedes wants EVERYONE to keep watching tonight to find out what REALLY happens when you mess with Mercedes Moné! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@MercedesVarnado | @Kamille_brick |… pic.twitter.com/riqQll2ScN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2024

– Konosuke Takeshita defeated The Beast Mortos to get the last spot in the AEW Continental Title Fatal 4 Way Match at All Out

– Mariah May announces she will hold a Championship Celebration tomorrow night at All Out

– Hikaru Shida defeated Deonna Purrazzo

After the match, Mercedes Mone attempts to hit Shida with her Kendo Stick, but Shida avoids it and knocks her out with The Katana

