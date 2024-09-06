WWE superstar re-signs with the company, AEW All Out not a sell out, Smackdown vs. Collision, more
– Fightful reports that Shayna Baszler has re-signed with WWE.
– AEW All Out has sold 6,513 tickets and is expected to be first PPV in Chicago to not approach a sell out, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
– Happy 44th birthday to former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall.
– Both Smackdown and Collision will share the 8PM to 10PM time slot tonight on their respective network, a rare head-to-head between the two shows.
Collision was moved to Friday night since All Out will air on a Saturday due to the return of NFL on television on Sunday night. A live episode of Rampage will follow the conclusion of Collision, making this a three-hour AEW broadcast. (thanks to Colin Vassallo)