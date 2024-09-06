WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 fallout continues tonight in Canada.

WWE SmackDown returns on FOX at 8/7c this evening, Friday, September 6, 2024, from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX prime time program is Giovani Vinci’s return, The Bloodline vs. Street Profits & DIY, Cody Rhodes to respond to Solo Sikoa, as well as Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, September 6, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 9/6/24

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started and then Michael Cole welcomes us to the show as we see arrival shots of Bayley, Cody Rhodes signing autographs and others getting to the building for tonight’s show.

He introduces a video package looking back at the Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens title match from the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event from over the weekend.

Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline Kick Off This Week’s Show

The theme for Cody Rhodes hits as soon as we settle inside Rogers Place. Out comes “The American Nightmare” to kick off this week’s show. He heads to the ring in a blue shirt with his WWE Universal title under his arm, Ric Flair Four Horsemen-style.

Cole and Corey Graves are shown on camera as Cody settles in the ring. They hype tonight being the final show on FOX before SmackDown moves to their new home on USA Network starting next Friday. In the ring, Cody asks Edmonton what they wanna talk about.

Cody mentions the size of the massive crowd and hypes Owens’ impressive performance in a losing effort at Bash in Berlin and calls him Canada’s own. Fans chant his name. He then mentions how Michael Cole, the voice of WWE, is back on SmackDown.

The Bloodline theme hits and out comes Solo Sikoa. Fans boo. Solo says he’s happy to see them, too. He asks Cody if he’s done as he settles in the ring by himself. Fans chant “We want Roman!” Sikoa asks if Cody is ready for a real challenger like him.

He says he had Cody beat at SummerSlam if it wasn’t for Roman Reigns. He says he deserves a rematch. Cody says there should be an undisputed WWE championship match on the season premiere of SmackDown next week.

Rhodes agrees that someone deserves an undisputed WWE championship match, but it is not Solo. It is Jacob Fatu. Cody says, “Jacob Fatu … step up!” Fatu reacts with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa standing by his side at ringside. Jacob hops up to the ring as fans chant “Step up!”

Fatu tells Solo he loves him and acknowledges him and steps back down after hopping on the ring apron. Solo and Cody end up agreeing to a match next week. Nick Aldis comes out to stop DIY and The Street Profits and Cody Rhodes from brawling with The Bloodline. He makes Cody-Solo a cage match for next week.

Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton

We shoot backstage where Tiffany Stratton and Pretty Deadly are together in a dressing room. Pretty Deadly babble about Pretty Deadly: The Musical and in walks “Queen” Nia Jax. Stratton assures her she has her back and Jax tells her she’ll have her back the same way tonight.

Inside the arena, Bayley makes her way to the ring for our first match of the evening. As she does, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return, Tiffany Stratton comes out with her pink Money In The Bank on a purse strap.

The bell sounds and we see some typical back-and-forth action early on. Stratton goes for a big spot on the ring apron and connects. After that we head into a mid-match commercial with Stratton in a comfortable offensive lead.

When we return, we see much of the same going on. Nia Jax comes down and gets involved, but ends up distracting the referee while Stratton had Bayley dead to rights. Bayley recovers and finishes Stratton off for the win.

Winner: Bayley

Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews

Backstage, Kevin Owens, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are in a comedy segment to announce a triple-threat match with the three of them later in the show. The repackaged Giovanni Vinci is shown walking backstage. His return match is up next. We head to another break.

When we return, we see a vignette with Santos Escobar scolding Legado Del Fantasma. In the arena, we see a long shot from backstage all the way to the ring with a very arrogant Giovanni Vinci wearing a fancy jacket and sunglasses.

He enters the ring, doesn’t take the jacket off, and literally seconds after the bell sounds, Crews rolls him up and pulls off the insanely fast upset victory. Crews laughs and points at Vinci as he heads to the back.

Winner: Giovanni Vinci

Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory

Backstage, Nick Aldis is with Piper Niven, Chelsea Green and Michin. The latter two exchange words, leading to Aldis making a match between the two for later tonight.

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Kevin Owens’ theme song. Out comes “The Prize Fighter” for scheduled triple-threat action. As he settles inside the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

We return to Austin Theory and Grayson Waller making their respective ring walks. After the bell sounds, we see instant trouble between the two, which Owens capitalizes on. At ringside, however, they start to double-team him. He takes over and power bombs Waller through a table as we head into a mid-match break.

When we return, we see Theory and Waller dominating the action. They argue when Waller tries to steal the pin after Theory did all the work. They go for a double-suplex off the top, but Owens counters. Owens hits a fisherman’s suplex off the top. He hits a Stunner on Theory for the win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

LA Knight, Andrade & Carmelo Hayes Brawl

Cole and Graves introduce a WWE on FOX tribute video looking back at five years of SmackDown on the network. We then head inside the arena where WWE United States Champion LA Knight makes his way to the ring. “The Mega Star” gets a mic and wants to talk to us. He brings up having a couple of successful title defenses, then about going from DC to Berlin to now Edmonton, and no matter where you go everyone’s gunning for his US title.

But nobody is taking this from him because he wont let them. Carmelo Hayes interrupts this with his own mic, and Hayes says bragging about two defenses is pathetic, if anything Hayes should be bragging for carrying this show for weeks. All Knight’s been doing is run his mouth. He’s got two wins over Andrade and feels he’s next in line.

Knight brings up that in 30 days he’s had as many defenses as Logan Paul had in his entire run. Knight doesn’t care about match of the night, he cares about winning which is why he’s champ while Hayes isn’t. Andrade is going to join things now, and he tells Hayes to calm down. He knows Hayes has beaten him, but Andrade has already beaten him twice.

Knight interrupts and says he’s a busy man, he doesn’t have time for this so if they want to argue about this then fine they can fight over who gets dropped on their head next. Andrade says the US title was his, Knight emphasizes the past tense. Some Spanish from Andrade which Knight objects to. Things get a little physical between all three men now and Andrade boots down Hayes only to eat a Blunt Force Trauma from Knight.

Hayes trash talks Andrade for that, and Knight doesn’t care for his attitude so Hayes gets a Blunt Force Trauma as well before Knight heads out. A triple threat with those guys could be fun. In the back Waller and Theory walk and find Nick Aldis, and they want to be in a tag team match against Owens and anyone Owens can find. Aldis seems amenable.

Chelsea Green vs. Michin

After the break, we return and Chelsea Green’s theme hits and out she comes to the ring accompanied by Piper Niven. Michin makes her way out as well, with her ribs heavily taped up as a result of her physicality with “Queen” Nia Jax on last week’s show. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Green and Michin lock-up and Michin then hits arm drags and a running dropkick. Green then kicks Michin in the gut and follows with a Kitchen Sink knee lift. Some more kicks to the body from Green then a snapmare and low dropkick for a 2 count. Body scissors now from Green but Michin fights free and lands some elbows only for Green to land another body blow. Boot from Michin then a head scissors.

Striking flurry from Michin then a dropkick, the crowd is apathetic to this. Michin with a hung up Codebreaker then she goes for a finish but Piper distracts things so Green can grab a School Boy for 2. Green blocks Eat Defeat, then tries the Unpretty Her but Michin shoves her to the floor and hits a suicide dive.

Piper jaws with Michin now as Michin heads into the ring but that allows Green to land an enziguri which drops Michin from the apron to the floor then Piper with a senton on the floor as Green distracts the ref. Back in the ring Unpretty Her connects and Green wins. We head to another break.

Winner: Chelsea Green

The Bloodline vs. DIY & The Street Profits

It’s main event time!

But first, three big matches are announced for next week’s “season premiere” of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network. It will be Kevin Owens & TBA vs. A-Town Down Under, Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes Part V, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE Championship in a Steel Cage match.

Backstage, Byron Saxton talks to DIY and The Street Profits about whether or not they will be able to remain on the same page in their bout against The Bloodline in the main event coming up next.

In the arena, The Bloodline make their way to the ring as we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa ready for battle. The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins make their way out.

Finally, DIY duo Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa emerge. All eight man collide to start things off with a bang. It takes all four of the babyface team just to get Jacob Fatu out of the ring. The Bloodline regroup on the floor and things settle a little bit.

Loa and Dawkins start now and Dawkins out strikes Loa then tags in Ford who shoulder blocks him down. Running kick from Ford then a jumping splash. Loa comes out of the corner, nice to see him find it this time, and lands a clothesline then tags in Tama. Ford flips out of a back suplex and Johnny tags in.

Johnny with a slingshot spear then he tags in Ciampa so they can run over Tama for a bit. Fatu tags in though and wipes out Ciampa with a jumping headbutt. Fatu with some headbutts then hangs up Ciampa on the ropes before tossing him out of the ring.

Solo tags in and bounces Ciampa into the announce table then throws him over it and poses as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Ciampa is still getting worked over, but he avoids a charge from Fatu and Fatu posts himself. Loa tags in but gets kicked away.

Tama tags in and tries to stop the tag but Ciampa hits a suplex to put them both down. Solo tags in but Ciampa kicks him off and tags in Johnny and Dawkins at the same time. They both attack Solo with some nice tandem offense. Things break down now but Dawkins and Johnny land superkicks then Ford dives onto Fatu on the floor.

Johnny dives onto Tama, then Dawkins hits Solo with the Silencer for a 2 count. Ciampa tags in, but he gets caught with the Spinning Solo while Dawkins Pounces someone on the floor. Tama tags back in and goes up top, but Dawkins and Johnny pull Solo out of the ring.

Everyone’s fighting on the floor as Ciampa and Tama fight on the top rope, Ciampa then hits a superplex onto the pile of bodies on the floor. That was pretty sweet as everyone’s down. Ford tags in as Tama is in the ring, Ford with a 450 Splash and Fatu breaks up the pin with a senton then violently posts Ford.

Fatu tags himself in and starts laying waste to everyone because you don’t mess with the Samoan Werewolf. Impaler DDT to Ford should end it but Solo wants in and Fatu obliges so Solo can pick the bones of Ford. Samoan Spike from Solo, but he lands a second for good measure and gets the pin for the win. The final SmackDown on FOX goes off the air with The Bloodline throwing up the 1s. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: The Bloodline

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

