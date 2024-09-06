WWE SmackDown Matches For Next Week (9/13/2024)

Three matches have been made official for the first-ever WWE SmackDown on USA Network show next Friday night.

On the September 6 episode of WWE SmackDown, three big matches were made official for what is being billed as the “Season Premiere” of WWE SmackDown on September 13.

First, Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship inside of a Steel Cage was announced as the main event for the 9/13 show.

Also scheduled as part of WWE Week on USA Network is Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes Part V, as well as Kevin Owens and a mystery partner against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in tag-team action.

Join us here every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results.

MASSIVE!#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/7LhQvg1pcN — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) September 7, 2024

