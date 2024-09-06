WWE down to just two non-televised live events in September

WWE has dialed down the amount of non-televised live events this month compared to previous months and in fact, there are only two shows scheduled for the month of September.

All WWE Superstars will have a much lighter schedule, working just Raw on Monday and Smackdown on Friday for this month, with the only two live events set for September 28 and 29 in Columbus and Huntsville respectively.

This decision was taken to try and bump up even more attendances – and prices – for television shows by offering less shows in the usual markets with the philosophy of “less is more.” In fact, in October, there are no house shows in the United States and four as part of a small tour in England.

In previous months, those on the red brand worked Saturday and Sunday non-televised live events followed by a live taping of Raw on Monday while those on the blue brand started with a live broadcast of Smackdown on Friday and followed with non-televised shows on Saturday and Sunday, with the occasional combined supershow for the larger markets.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

