Update on WWE’s prime time specials returning to NBC, Joe Hendry match set for TNA Victory Road

– @Wrestlevotes has posted an update:

A source was able to confirm the to-be-announced primetime special on @NBC will indeed be presented as ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event.’ The return of a classic! https://t.co/XNb7tWU64n — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 6, 2024

– It’s official Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander will meet at Victory Road:

BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will face off against @joehendry on Friday, September 13 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX at #TNAVictoryRoad, streaming LIVE on TNA+! Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/Wt3vodDDPy pic.twitter.com/zXDs3LR6sP — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 6, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

