Update on WWE’s prime time specials returning to NBC, Joe Hendry match set for TNA Victory Road
– @Wrestlevotes has posted an update:
A source was able to confirm the to-be-announced primetime special on @NBC will indeed be presented as ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event.’
The return of a classic! https://t.co/XNb7tWU64n
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 6, 2024
– It’s official Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander will meet at Victory Road:
BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will face off against @joehendry on Friday, September 13 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX at #TNAVictoryRoad, streaming LIVE on TNA+!
Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/Wt3vodDDPy pic.twitter.com/zXDs3LR6sP
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 6, 2024
No, not the return of a classic, just the return of a classic name. Revival failed once 15 or so years ago, now it will fail again. Even if it’s generally good, it’s still gonna suck under this name. Those of you who watched it in the 80s know exactly what I mean.