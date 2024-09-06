Drew McIntyre on singing with Tyson Fury, Schiavone on Tessitore as a wrestling announcer

– Drew McIntyre told Chris Van Vliet this week, that singing with Tyson Fury at the conclusion of WWE “Clash at the Castle, after he failed to capture the WWE Universal Championship in Cardiff, Wales, was the single worst moment of his entire professional career.

– Tony Schiavone believes Joe Tessitore will be a successful announcer for WWE, but says nobody is on the level of Excalibur:

“I’m sure he (Joe Tessitore) will do well. And I’m sure that Nick Khan is paying him a big chunk of money. I’m sure he is gonna end up being one of the best, I would hope, play-by-play men in wrestling.

“I don’t think he’ll be in the class of Excalibur, but then again, right now, in this day and age, no-one is. He’s amazing.”

(What Happened When with Tony Schiavone)

