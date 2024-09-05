Viewership for this week’s Raw, Teddy Long tells a Victoria story, best backstage interviewers

– The Labor Day edition of Raw on the USA Network earned 1,652,000 viewers; 0.49 P18-49 rating.

– Teddy Long has been involved in the wrestling business since the mid-80s, and since then, has gone from being part of the ring crew to being a referee and a manager to the kayfabe General Manager of SmackDown. Therefore, to say he had plenty of stories to tell would be an understatement, considering his multiple roles.

And now, while speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, he has shared a story where former WWE Diva Victoria gave him and the other passengers he was riding with the “thrill of our lives” by revealing her bare buttocks at them.

“One night, we were driving to another town or somewhere, I guess, and anyways, we kept seeing this car come up behind us, you know, like it was gonna ram us. So we couldn’t figure it out. So finally, this car finally comes around and comes on the side of us, and it’s Victoria, and I don’t know if it was Molly Holly, I’m not sure, but it was Victoria and some other girls. Anyway, Victoria gave us the time to thrill of our lives by rolling down the window, and she mooned all of us.”

