Viewership for last night’s AEW Dynamite, Rich Swann update, Punk vs. McIntyre note

– AEW Dynamite last night averaged 660,000 viewers; 0.19 P18-49 rating.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– Update on Rich Swann: Swann was charged with disorderly public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Swann pleaded no contest and was sentenced to six months probation.

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed why WWE decided to give CM Punk such a decisive win over Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin. He said “Punk made him tap out, he gave him four GTS’s, he touched all four corners without the other guy touching the corner behind him, they did tease that earlier in the match. The basic gist was the mentality is Punk had not had a big win, he had been in the company since November and they just felt he needed a massive win because he’s a massive star. They felt that Drew can handle it and Drew was going to get his heat back two days later.”

