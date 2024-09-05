TNA Wrestling Tickets Go On-Sale For Shows in Fayetteville & Atlanta

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Tickets Go On-Sale Today For Upcoming TNA Wrestling Shows in Atlanta, Georgia & Fayetteville, North Carolina

TNA Wrestling brings action-packed pro wrestling to Fayetteville, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia – and pre-sale tickets for the shows in both cities are now on-sale.

TNA Wrestling brings back-to-back nights of high-energy pro wrestling to the Crown Arena in Fayetteville on Friday & Saturday, November 8-9. All of the in-ring action in Fayetteville will be taped for TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday at 8 pm EST on AXS TV in the U.S. and Fight Network in Canada.

TNA Wrestling ends 2024 with two shows at famed Center Stage in Atlanta on Friday & Saturday, December 13-14. The TNA action in Atlanta kicks off December 13 with Final Resolution, airing live worldwide on the TNA+ app. The Saturday night show in Atlanta will be taped for future episodes on iMPACT! on AXS TV.

Tickets for both the Fayetteville and Atlanta shows go on-sale at 10 am EDT on Friday, September 6. The pre-sale for tickets to the shows in Fayetteville and Atlanta, exclusively for TNA+ subscribers, starts TODAY at 10am EDT at tnawrestling.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The TNA+ Pre-Sale Code for the Fayetteville shows is: TNAFAY

The TNA+ Pre-Sale Code for the Atlanta shows is: TNASTAGE

All the TNA stars will be Fayetteville and Atlanta, including Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance and Moose. Also scheduled to appear in Fayetteville and Atlanta: Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Jake Something, PCO, Xia Brookside and many others.

