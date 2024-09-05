This week’s NXT viewership, new TNA Knockout signed, Hendry vs. Dice

Sep 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– This week’s WWE NXT scored 631,000 viewers; 0.17 P18-49 rating.

– Announced for ALW’s “NEXT LEVEL 2” in Cocoa, Florida…

– Heather Reckless is joining TNA Wrestling, reports PWinsider. The five-year veteran has had notable appearances in AEW Dark, Ring of Honor, and GCW. Reckless was trained in the Black And Brave Wrestling Academy, which is Marek Brave and Seth Rollins’s school. Reckless worked with TNA back in June, the latest tapings have her being featured in a prominent role.

